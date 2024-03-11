AMC Networks upgrades anime streaming platform Hidive

Content provider and channel operator, AMC Networks, has upgraded its global anime-focused streaming service — Hidive.

The upgrade includes redesigned user interface across the new Hidive website and app, a simplified menu as well as enhancements to the content discovery, user curation, and playback options.

The company has implemented an updated search and watch history functionality on Hidive, for a more simplified user experience. AMC Networks said it will enable subscribers to easily find titles by category and genre or quickly determine what content to rewatch.

The streaming service now includes offline viewing, which allows users to download content while online and watch on the go. Additionally, subscribers can also now create extensive customised watchlists for online viewing.

Hidive is available in the US and Canada as well as key overseas markets including the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. The anime streamer houses series and film titles such as, Oshi no Ko, The Eminence in Shadow, HELCK, Chained Soldier, My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered and The Dangers in My Heart.

AMC Networks also operates sister streaming services, AMC+, Acorn TV, horror network Shudder and Sundance Now alongside its linear services.

The new Hidive website and app was rolled out last week. The Hidive app is available across Apple TV 4K, iPhone, Android Mobile, Android TV, Roku and Fire TV.

“It’s an exciting day for HIDIVE, as we rollout our new website and apps, marrying our high-quality and popular anime content with the best possible streaming experience,” said John Ledford, president of Hidive. “With a multitude of upgrades and new features across the service, subscribers can not only easily find and quickly watch the movies and series they want, but also download and take their favorite anime with them – whenever and wherever they want.”

Earnings

AMC Networks reported by the end of 2023 it had 11.4 million streaming subscribers, up from 11.1 million at the end of September. Streaming revenues increased 4% to $145 million. Streaming revenues for the full year increased 13% to $566 million with the impact of price increases adding to the uplift in sub numbers.

Advertising revenues also dropped 23% to $158 million by Q4 due and total net revenues for the quarter were down 29.6% to US$679 million.