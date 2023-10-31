AMC Networks International rebrands UK channels including CBS Reality and Legend

Leading content provider, AMC Networks International UK, will roll out a rebranded version of its portfolio of UK channels and streaming services owned by the CBS AMC Networks UK Channels Partnership, a joint venture with Paramount Global, on November 22.

The joint venture’s channels and services will be renamed to better reflect their content offering for viewers while retaining its familiar colouring.

Factual entertainment channel CBS Reality that delivers true crime programming, will be renamed to True Crime, and streaming brand True Crime from CBS Reality will change from to True Crime UK. True Crime UK is an AVOD and FAST service from the flagship brand available as an AVOD collection on ITVX, with over 250 hours of content. The FAST channel is also available via Amazon Freevee, Rakuten TV and Samsung TV +, and is to launch on more major FAST platforms.

Legend featuring action, sci-fi, adventure and western series and films, which was renamed from Horror Channel in 2022, will also see a rebrand.

On-demand content from both the True Crime and Legend channel brands are currently on free on-demand player CBS Catch Up Channels UK which will become Watch Free UK. Watch Free UK is accessible directly via FreeView, Freesat and Youview, and downloadable via IOS, Android, and all major manufacturer stores.

Other channels in the portfolio to rebrand include Legend Xtra, True Crime Xtra, legend XTRA +1 and True Crime +1.

Sam Rowden, VP, content group said, “With such a vast array of content available across so many platforms, we wanted to elevate our UK portfolio to be more easily recognisable and accessible, and to clearly reflect our content offering. This rebrand closely aligns with our aim to provide carefully curated services catering to both existing and new audiences, wherever they choose to watch our programmes.”

The new look was developed with Second Home Studios alongside AMC Networks International UK’s in-house creative team led by creative, marketing and communications director Matt Stott.