AMC Networks introduces programmatic ad buying on linear networks

AMC Networks has introduced programmatic ad buying on three of its linear networks following a successful pilot in September.

The technological advancement marks the first time live linear inventory was able to be purchased programmatically in a real-time, biddable ad environment, according to AMC Networks.

The company partnered with TV advertising tech outfits FreeWheel, The Trade Desk and Canoe Ventures for this project.

The development enables advertisers to purchase linear and digital ad inventory under the campaign using their existing programmatic buying platforms. This new capability also allows marketers to expand its advertising reach and frequency , while also opening up new linear audiences for advertisers who were previously digital only.

The Trade Desk and AMC Networks ran promo campaigns during September to test and prove the efficacy of the new capability. Beginning this month, programmatic buying is live and fully operational across all programming on AMC, WE tv and BBC America.

AMC Networks was the first programming company to offer addressable advertising on linear television in 2021, it is now selling addressable spots in every hour of its live linear and VOD inventory across AMC, WE tv and BBC America.

The media brand said the introduction of linear programmatic buying, along with the company’s addressable capabilities, represents a major advance in TV advertising with massive benefits for marketing partners who want to reach viewers of the company’s popular and high-quality programming with targeted, relevant and automated advertising.

“Programmatic buying offers enhanced targeting, greater efficiency and has been the preferred way to transact on digital platforms for years, but until now has never been possible for national linear television commercials,” said Evan Adlman, executive vice president of commercial sales and revenue operations for AMC Networks. “During this pilot, we were able to deliver seven distinct creative executions to viewers simultaneously as part of the same national linear commercial slot, through a real-time biddable process. This is a huge advance for us and for the industry and, like our pioneering efforts in addressable advertising, makes our inventory even more valuable.”

“This innovation brings together two extremely timely advertising technologies to help advertisers reach and engage with current and prospective audiences: programmatic ad buying and addressable TV advertising,” said Mark McKee, general manager, FreeWheel. “The first gives advertisers greater control, automation and efficiency in the overall TV ad buying process, and when layering this with addressable TV advertising, the result is advertising that reaches the right target consumer, within an enhanced and enriching viewer experience.”

Tim Sims, chief revenue officer, The Trade Desk added: “This integration brings the power of data-driven decisioning to linear ad buys, while giving brands and agencies the insight to build even more sophisticated, omnichannel campaigns. It’s a major win for both publishers and buyers.”