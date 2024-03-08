Deutsche Telekom strikes new partnership with Netflix

Deutsche Telekom and Netflix have struck a new partnership which will give Deutsche Telekom’s customers in countries across Europe access to the service improved access to the streamer.

Starting with Hrvatski Telekom in Croatia and Magyar Telekom in Hungary, Deutsche Telekom’s subsidiaries in multiple European countries will offer new ways to integrate Netflix – including bundling or set-up features on their TV interface – giving customers more choice over how to enjoy Netflix content.

In the course of this year, all national subsidiaries of Deutsche Telekom Group in Europe with an existing TV offering will introduce the benefits of this new partnership to their customers, Telekom said.

Dominique Leroy, Board Member for Europe at Deutsche Telekom, said: “We are excited to work with Netflix to deliver yet another tangible value for our customers in Europe. This partnership shows that we’re listening to what our customers want: easy, enjoyable, and satisfying entertainment that fits perfectly with the premium home experience we provide.”

Emma Lloyd, Vice President, EMEA Partnerships at Netflix said: “This partnership builds on our strong relationship with Deutsche Telekom and is a great collaborative effort in placing people at the heart of the entertainment experience. We are delighted to launch this offering which will provide consumers an incredible variety of entertainment options from award winning films to fan-favourite series, documentaries, and unscripted programmes from across Europe and beyond.”