Fubo strikes MLB carriage deal with MASN

Sports streaming service Fubo has struck a Major League Baseball (MBL) carriage deal with Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN).

As part of the agreement, Fubo will deliver streaming coverage of MLB teams Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals

Ahead of MLB opening match, MASN will be available to Fubo subscribers across a seven-state region, with more than 500 live events to feature on the streaming platform.

The streamer will showcase MASN’s coverage of every available game of both the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals, alongside pre-game and postgame shows. The NCAA Division I men’s and women’s sports will also showcase on Fubo.

Prior to the partnership, Fubo was home to MLB.TV, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, regional sports networks (RSNs), local broadcast networks and national sports networks ESPN and FS1.

“Fubo is proud to be the home for local sports and the addition of MASN will bring Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals fans even more access to their favorite teams for the 2024 MLB season,” said Todd Mathers, senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition, Fubo. “We look forward to expanding baseball coverage across the mid-Atlantic region with Fubo’s leading MLB offering.”

“MASN is excited to partner with Fubo and provide Orioles and Nationals fans with an exciting new option to connect with their favorite teams throughout our seven-state television territory,” said John McGuinness, senior vice president, MASN. “Fubo has become a leading sports media platform and this new partnership will deliver O’s and Nats baseball to a significant new audience.”