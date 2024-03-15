Rakuten TV adds raft of new channels

FAST and AVOD streamer Rakuten TV is adding new channels to its offering in the UK, Spain, Italy, and France.

In the UK, the RTV Biography Channel will show real-life stories of people from history, sports, movies and more, with docs on Robin Williams, Elvis Presley, The Krays, Muhammad Ali, Jennifer Aniston, Megan Markle, Tina Turner, Seve Ballesteros, Dua Lipa, and Tom Cruise.

In Spain, Gipsy Kings is a new channel focusing on reality show that follows the day-to-day life of four well-known gypsy dynasties: the Salazars, the Fernández Navarro, the Jiménez and the Maya. The show, a Mediaset Group original, has aired in Spain in recent years.

Rakuten TV will also add RTV Fantascienza in Italy, a channel for sci-fi fans.

In France, the Satisfaction Group Channels (Les Anges, Les Secrets de Nos Regions, Qui Veut Gagner de Millions?, Les Z’amours and Le Meilleur d’Arthur) have been launched, offering viewers a mixture of factual entertainment including lifestyle, travel, reality and quiz shows.

Expanding its existing partnership with A+E Networks EMEA, Rakuten TV will launch two new FAST channels in the UK, covering a range of factual entertainment. Deal Masters shows series such as Hardcore Pawn and Flipping Bangers, while History Hunters features contributions from Tony Robinson, Alice Roberts, Dan Jones, and Al Murray.

Rakuten TV’s Chief Content Officer, Marcos Milanez said: “We are very pleased to see top global and local providers investing further in FAST and we welcome these partnerships as it supports Rakuten TV’s continuous growth in providing locally relevant content to our audiences. Rakuten TV also remains committed to invest on its portfolio of owned & operated channels. We strongly believe in the success of our latest Single IP channels (Bio; Gypsy Kings), but also, launching the sci-fi channel (Fantascienza) will provide top-notch quality that this fan base of this genre deserves, to which we feel is currently being underserved in the market.”