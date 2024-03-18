BBC Studios names Schildhouse as BritBox International chief

BBC Studios, the BBC’s commercial arm is to give Robert Schildhouse an expanded role of president of BritBox North America, and General Manager of BritBox International based in New York, effective April 1.

Kerry Ball will continue in her role as Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer based in London.

Schildhouse and Ball will now both report to Rebecca Glashow, CEO, BBC Global Media & Streaming. The moves follow BBC Studios recent acquisition of full control of streamer BritBox International

Schildhouse most recently served as General Manager, North America, and Group Editorial for BritBox International. He has been credited with driving the streaming service’s business growth in the US and Canada, while leading its global content and editorial organization. As part of his expanded role, Schildhouse will assume responsibility for product/technology and marketing, in addition to editorial.

Schildhouse was previously part of the launch team at Hulu and then in leadership roles at CBS, where he was pivotal in securing groundbreaking content deals.

“Robert’s commitment, creativity and passion for the business make him the optimal leader to drive the continued success of BritBox and I’m looking forward to working with him. With Robert’s deep understanding of the streaming landscape, combined with our world-class leadership team and staff, BritBox is poised for an exciting next phase of growth in the BBC portfolio,” said Glashow.

“I am thrilled to take on this expanded role at such a pivotal moment for BritBox International. We have had an incredible year of growth and are uniquely positioned to solidify our standing as the premier destination for delivering quality British content to our loyal and expanding subscriber base. Great stories can come from anywhere, and we remain committed to curating premium content from the deep and varied creative community across the UK, including ITV, independent producers and from within BBC Studios,” said Schildhouse.