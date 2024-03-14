WBD unveils cycling broadcast plans, with over 1,000 races

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has unveiled its broadcast plans for the cycling season including 300 days if coverage of more than 1,000 races.

WBD cycling coverage will be extended across its streaming brands discovery+ and Max, as well as its linear platform Eurosport.

Programming will include all men’s and women’s UCI World Tour race and Grand Tour stage, every UCI Mountain Bike World Series event and the best Track, Cyclocross and BMX events as cycling races across the upcoming Olympics Games Paris 2024.

Eurosport’s linear coverage encompasses of 4,000 live hours in 19 languages and 500 locally produced shows throughout the season.

WBD has also launched a new Eurosport Cycling YouTube channel, as part of its cycling coverage for this season

Scott Young, GSVP, content, production and business operations at WBD Sports Europe, said: “We on the doorstep of a historic season of cycling where new names are striving to be etched into the record books with more action taking place than ever before. From the roads of Asia to the mountains of the Americas to the velodromes of Europe, our coverage of this engaging sport is truly global. Our commitment to the coverage, promotion and commentary of all cycling is only matched by that of the teams and athletes themselves. Few can reach our levels of production of the world’s biggest races while telling the stories of the greatest riders on the planet.

He added, “by bringing to life more than 1,000 live broadcasts throughout the year, including every moment of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer, through the eyes of the most recognisable experts, and harnessing the latest virtual studio innovations in tandem with immersive on-site coverage, we will get the heart of every race, every rider and every story. Additionally, with expansive coverage through our owned and operated platforms across Europe and USA together with our sublicense partners, we will make cycling accessible for the largest possible audience as the season continues to gather momentum.”