Spotify launches videos in beta

Music streaming giant Spotify is launching music videos in beta for Spotify Premium members in 11 markets.

The streamer is rolling out music videos to Premium users in the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya.

Users can access videos via iOS, Android, desktop, or TV devices by selecting the “Switch to Video” toggle for supported music tracks. Then, the music video will start playing from the beginning within a Now Playing view.

Spotify music videos is rolling out with a a limited catalogue of music videos, including hits from global artists Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice, along with local favorites like Aluna and Asak.

The streamer said that Spotify features including Canvas, Clips, Artist Bios, live events and Merch were already enabling music artists to connect with fans – in particular Canvas, which Spotify says improves engagement by presenting visuals to users.

“So many times in my own experience and for countless others, music videos play a key role in hooking you: taking you from being a listener to leaning in and becoming a fan. They’re an important part of so many artists’ tool kits, and it’s a natural fit for them to live in the same place that more than half a billion people choose to listen to music,” said Charlie Hellman, VP and Head of Music Product at Spotify.