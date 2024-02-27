Broadpeak, content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions provider, has entered into a partnership with with Microsoft Azure and Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier to enhance mobile video streaming.

The trio have created a new solution which combines Broadpeak’s BkS450 high-performance video streaming software with Quality on Demand (QoD) Network API capabilities to improve the stability of video streaming for mobile users, said the tech firm. Azure Programmable Connectivity (APC) solution and Deutsche Telekom’s Network API support are used to process and enforce the QoD requests. The solution has since successfully tested the solution on the Telekom Edge Cloud platform in Germany.

According to the company, BkS450 streaming software, enhanced with QoD Network APIs, boosts the network bandwidth made available to specific users when the streaming quality starts to deteriorate. Once network conditions go back to normal, the bandwidth boost is released.

In the end-to-end workflow, APC is the first destination point of Broadpeak’s streaming software API call, said the company. APC triggers Deutsche Telekom’s QoD Network API, whose mobile network then enforces the requested QoD boost for the users that require it.

“The bandwidth available to 4G and 5G mobile users can sometimes shrink momentarily, at busy hours or during popular streaming events,” said Guillaume Bichot, head of exploration at Broadpeak. “We are proud to address this issue with our successful proof-of-concept demonstration of the industry’s first video streaming software enhanced with QoD Network APIs. Our award-winning BkS450 will help communication service providers, pay-TV operators, and video content providers maintain the highest quality for mainstream streaming services in challenging network conditions.”

“One of the most common ways to watch video content today is streaming on mobile devices, but the quality of experience has to be high and reliable even when the network is busy to keep users satisfied,” said Ross Ortega, vice president, product management, Microsoft Azure for operators. “Using Microsoft Azure Programmable Connectivity with innovations from Broadpeak and Deutsche Telekom, communication service providers can unlock an outstanding and predictable quality of experience for video streaming on any screen.”