Netflix to livestream Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight

Netflix continues to widen its live sports coverage, with the heavyweight boxing mega-event headlined by social media star Jake Paul and boxing veteran Mike Tyson, to exclusively air on the streaming giant.

In partnership with Paul and Nakisa Bidarian’s boxing company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Netflix will livestream the highly-anticipated match on July 20.

Netflix made its move into live sports with the celebrity golfing event The Netflix Cup in November, featuring athletes from original sports doc-series Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing. It also recently live-streamed the Netflix Slam, a tennis exhibition headlined by tennis champions Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcara.

The streamer said additional information, including the co-main event and undercards of the boxing event, will be announced at a later date.

Paul said: “Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we’re about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world – a testament to all we’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time. Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event. I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th.”

Bidarian said: “Partnering with Netflix for this deal presents an unparalleled opportunity to bring Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson to the world on an unprecedented scale and we look forward to delivering this incredible clash of two of sports biggest names. Six generations of boxing fans will have a stake in the outcome and will be able to watch an anti-hero, Jake Paul, put it all on the line against the baddest man on the planet, Mike Tyson.

“Mike Tyson is one of the biggest icons in boxing history and Jake Paul is one of the biggest disruptors in boxing history,” added Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Nonfiction Sports, Netflix. “Saturday, July 20 will be pure drama in the ring in Texas. We are thrilled to partner with Most Valuable Promotions for this historic event and we can’t wait for these two to face off for fans all across the world on Netflix.”