Netflix ups live sports coverage, with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz tennis match

Netflix is growing its live sports portfolio, with the streaming powerhouse to livestream a special one-night tennis exhibition match headlined by tennis champions Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

It comes off the back of the streamer’s first live sport event The Netflix Cup which kicked off last month. The celebrity golfing event featured athletes from its sports doc-series Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing.

Hosted by MGM Resorts International, The Netflix Slam will take place on March 3 2024 in Las Vegas. The live sport event will stream as a duaI broadcast for English and Spanish speaking markets.

The Netflix Slam will be produced by Full Day Productions, the company behind The Netflix Cup.

Further details of additional players and matchups will be announced by Netflix at a later date.

“I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world,” said Nadal. “I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.”

“I’m honored and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas,” said Alcaraz, U.S. Open and Wimbledon champion. “He’s an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves.”

Gabe Spitzer, vice president, nonfiction sports, Netflix, said: “I’m thrilled that with The Netflix Slam, we can give our global audience an opportunity to watch two tennis greats battle each other in a one-of-a-kind live event. A legend like Rafa and a champion like Carlos together on the court, along with tons of other action, promises to be a live show fans won’t want to miss.”

Lance Evans, senior vice president of sports and sponsorship, MGM Resorts International, added: “We anticipate The Netflix Slam at Mandalay Bay will be one of the most entertaining events of the year. Tennis fans worldwide will be treated to an unforgettable experience as two of the sport’s elite champions compete in the sports capital of the world.”