Canal+ launches M7 SVOD service in German-speaking countries

Pay TV giant Canal+ Group is expanding its services in German-speaking countries, with its Germany-based outfit M7 Deutschland set to present its expanded portfolio of products, including its subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service at the broadband trade fair ANGA COM, taking place in Cologne this week.

M7’s SVOD service is now available to network operators to enhance their service portfolio. The product was set in partnership with sister company StudioCanal.

The channels are curated editorially and address clearly defined target groups, according to M7. It will also include StudioCanal channels Arthaus+, Allstars and Moviecult feature European movies and series, exclusive originals and US blockbusters.

The company said the launch will enable operators to tap into new sources of revenue, strengthen customer relationships and deliver more attractive content offerings.

Canal+ currently operates streaming services in Austria and French-speaking Switzerland, with Germany an addition to its portfolio.

Fatih Yildiz, Head of Channel Management at M7 Deutschland is scheduled to showcase the company’s white-label SVoD offerings for network operators on May 14 at ANGA COM during The Business of Media Distribution panel session.

“We will be represented at ANGA COM again this year with our entire team and are looking forward to exchanging ideas with customers, partners and market participants and presenting the latest products and innovations that the Canal+ Group offers not only in Germany, but in the entire German-speaking region (DACH). We are emphasising this strategic approach much more strongly from this year onwards,” said Marco Hellberg, Managing Director of M7 Germany.

“In Austria, Canal+ launched an SVoD offering in March 2022, which is very popular with viewers and offers first-class European film and series productions as well as international highlights from Hollywood. We look forward to contributing our expertise to the successful launch of this product in Germany,” said Paul Wilson, Managing Director of Canal+ Austria.

“In French-speaking Switzerland, Canal+ distributes a complete offer with the best current films, TV programmes and sports content via linear channels and SVoD aggregation (our own and third-party offers). We aggregate the SVoD services of Apple TV+, Paramount+ and HBO in addition to our SVoD offerings Canal+ and CINE+. And in 2024, thanks to the synergies within the Canal+ Group and the DACH region, we will also launch a new SVoD service in German-speaking Switzerland. We look forward to exchanging ideas with our partners and customers at ANGA COM in Cologne,” said Myriam Rakib, Managing Director of Canal+ Switzerland.