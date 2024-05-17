FilmRise appoints Jonitha Keymoore head of content

US-based content studio and streaming network, FilmRise, has named Jonitha Keymoore as head of content.

In her new role, Keymoore will be responsible for all content licensing and production activities across the company’s streaming operations of AVOD apps, FAST channels, and digital partnerships.

Keymoore first joined FilmRise in 2021 as senior director of global acquisitions. She was responsible for developing new multi-territory film and television acquisition opportunities while working with existing content partners to help build the company’s global licensing and distribution business.

During her tenure, the company secured the global media rights to a range of content from Buzzfeed, Inc. including celebrity series Hot Ones, the sci-fi series Z Nation, children’s series Wiggles.

Prior to FilmRise, Keymoore served as senior director of content acquisitions at Paramount, where she negotiated the deal terms for acquired content across cable and digital networks.

Commenting on her appointment, Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said: “From the moment Jonitha joined our team at FilmRise three years ago, her impact has been extraordinary. Her dedication, insights, and work ethic have made her a cornerstone of the company. In her new role, we have every confidence that Jo will thrive and excel and pave the way for even greater successes for FilmRise.”