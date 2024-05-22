Canal+ launches Molotov competitor TV+

Canal+ has launched TV+, an aggregated streaming offering grouping live TV, catch-up and a selection of Canal+ on-demand content in one place – but not Canal+’s premium pay TV offering.



TV+, which can be seen as a kind of competitor to Fubo-owned aggregation platform Molotov, targeted at consumers who do not receive TV via an ISP box, is available for €2 a month with no contract. According to the pay TV operator, it provides a way of aggregating free-to-air and some Canal+ content via a single point of entry, simplifying the life of users and in line the operator’s strategy of becoming a content aggregator in its own right.

Canal+, through its own service, now aggregates global streaming content from the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and – soon to follow – Max from Warner Bros. Discovery.

The TV+ offering includes TF1 and M6, despite Canal+’s history of often fraught relations with the commercial broadcasters. The pair also famously took legal action against Molotov to prevent the latter from distributing their services free-to-view.

TV+ combines over 80 live and catch-up TV channels including all digital-terrestrial channels and thematic channels such as RTL9, Olympia TV, MTV, Planète+, Aventure and Comédie+ along with eight digital channels including Comedy Club, Clique TV, Les Nouveaux Explorateurs and Gym Direct.

It does not include Canal+’s premium pay TV channel. However, the offering does provide access to a selection of Canal+ programming including, at launch, season 1 of Canal+ original Baron Noir, Tokyo Vice and Kylian Mbappé documentary Intérieur Sport.

Forthcoming content includes Florence Foresti comedy film Boys, Boys, Boys.

TV+ is available via the Canal+ app, which provides functionality such as restart TV, playlists, download for offline viewing, access to four programmes simultaneously and access to content anywhere in Europe.

The pay TV operator says that TV+ is also compatible with all connected screens including smart TV, Chromecast, Airplay, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, smartphones, tablets and game consoles via the Canal+ app – but excluding satellite TV and service providers’ TV boxes.