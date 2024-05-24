The French Open debuts on Max in Europe

French Major tennis tournament The French Open also known as Roland-Garros, which kicked off on May 20, is streaming on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max in Europe. It comes following the recent roll-out of the new premium streamer across the continent earlier this week.

The French Open men’s and women’s singles, doubles, juniors, wheelchair and legends matches are available to stream ad-free on Max for the first time in selected European markets and discovery+.

WBD says in all of its territories, its channels and platforms will be the only place to watch the high graded tennis competition. With WBD delivering coverage of all 886 matches across 16 courts on Max, with continued coverage on Eurosport and discovery+.

A selection of tennis matches will be feature WBD’s free-to-air channels in Denmark (6’eren), Finland (TV5); Germany (Eurosport 1), Norway (Rex), Poland (TVN), Sweden (Kanal 9), Spain (DMAX) and Turkey (DMAX).

The French Open will run until June, preceding Wimbledon which gets underway in July. The Roland-Garros features Grand Slam champions and finalists including Chris Evert, John McEnroe, Mats Wilander, Alex Corretja, Mischa Zverev, Alize Lim and Laura Robson with Barbara Schett and Tim Henman.

Scott Young, Group SVP content, production and business operations, at WBD Sports Europe, said: “Roland-Garros is the pinnacle of the clay court season and the jewel in the crown of our summer of tennis across Europe. The tournament this year looks set to be one of the most open in years and we’re looking forward to covering every point from every court, from the first round of qualifying to the finals at Court Philippe Chatrier, while calling on the expertise of some of the sport’s greatest ever champions both on-site and in our local studios to take viewers closer to the action.

He added, “we’re particularly excited to bring Grand Slam tennis to Max for the first time with streaming also available across discovery+ and curated television coverage on Eurosport for viewers across Europe to enjoy. And with the Olympics soon returning to Europe and the world’s best players back at Roland-Garros in their quest for medals in just two months, there is no greater live sports proposition to be found anywhere this summer.”