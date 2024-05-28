MENA satellite and streaming platform OSN has acquired the first run rights to new Max originals and Warner Bros. Pictures feature films in an exclusive multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Subscribers in the region will gain access to movie titles such as Barbie, Wonka, Dune: Part Two, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, as well as upcoming Max originals such as Dune: Prophecy and The Penguin.

The agreement will also include new Warner Bros. Network, Off-Network, and CW series, giving OSN+ and OSNtv subscribers access to titles including Rescue: Hi-surf and “Emperor of Ocean Park, as well as other titles from the studio’s library.

The partnership builds upon an existing multi-year deal between OSN and Warner Bros. Discovery that makes the company the exclusive home of HBO content in the region.

Joe Kawkabani, group CEO at OSN, said: “Today we strengthen our longstanding partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery with yet another exclusive deal that will further expand OSN+ and OSNtv’s content libraries and bring the studio’s biggest global films and new Max Originals to our platforms first.”