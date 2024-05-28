WBD signs deal with OSN in MENA
MENA satellite and streaming platform OSN has acquired the first run rights to new Max originals and Warner Bros. Pictures feature films in an exclusive multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.
Subscribers in the region will gain access to movie titles such as Barbie, Wonka, Dune: Part Two, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, as well as upcoming Max originals such as Dune: Prophecy and The Penguin.
The agreement will also include new Warner Bros. Network, Off-Network, and CW series, giving OSN+ and OSNtv subscribers access to titles including Rescue: Hi-surf and “Emperor of Ocean Park, as well as other titles from the studio’s library.
The partnership builds upon an existing multi-year deal between OSN and Warner Bros. Discovery that makes the company the exclusive home of HBO content in the region.
Joe Kawkabani, group CEO at OSN, said: “Today we strengthen our longstanding partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery with yet another exclusive deal that will further expand OSN+ and OSNtv’s content libraries and bring the studio’s biggest global films and new Max Originals to our platforms first.”
