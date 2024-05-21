Max debuts in Europe with Spanish, Nordic and CEE launches

Warner Bros. Discovery’s combined streamer Max has finally arrived in Europe, with launches in Iberia, the Nordic markets and parts of central and eastern Europe today to be followed by launches in France, the Netherlands, Poland and Belgium on June 11.

From today, Max is available in 20 countries: Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

In Spain, the biggest market in which Max becomes available from today, WBD has partnerships in place with Telefónica/Movistar, MásOrange and Vodafone.

Vodafone España is making the streamer available within its Pack Seriefans, included in its One Ilimitada Max plan (which also provides a TCLTab NxtPaper 11 tablet) for €59 a month.

The plan includes 600Mbps internet access, a mobile line with unlimited calls and dta use, and a second mobile line with 200 minutes and 15GB of data included.

Subscribers can also add Max to any package combined with Seriefans and Serielovers, or take the mobile-only Ilimitada Max or convergent packages.

Jesus Rodriguez, director of Vodafone TV in Spain, said that “with the arrival of Max, Vodafone is reaffirming its commitment to offer the most complete and highest quality TV experience in the market, with direct access to the main streaming platforms from the set-top and with an offer where the customer only pays for what they want to watch”.

MásOrange, the successor to MásMóvil and Orange España, is offering Max as part of its Love Cines y Series Total 4 and Love Fútbol Total 4 plans, which also provides access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and DAZN.

MásOrange is also offering access to the Max catalogue to new customers signing up to its Love Cine y Series 2 plan, which allows them to choose between streamers Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime as well as Max.

In Sweden, meanwhile, Telia is offering Max as part of a bundle with TV4 Play, Viaplay and Telia Play along with 46 channels for SEK399 (US$37.30).