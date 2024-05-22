A1 taps UniqCast for white-label OTT offering

Austria-based telecom group A1 Group’s international business division has expanded its offering by launching a business-to-business white-label OTT platform in the cloud powered by technology from UniqCast.

A1 partnered with UniqCast, a provider of a turnkey IPTV/OTT/DVB solution that is used in video streaming projects across five continents.

A1´s white-label cloud-based OTT streaming service will target operators, broadcasters, and content owners, offering a solution that includes content from up to 60 international premium channels as well as the technical platform, enhanced by A1´s existing playout and supplementary managed services.

The UniqCast platform’s backend allows operators to present and promote content with different monetization options, according to UniqCast. The platform’s multi-tenant features meanwhile allow A1 to provide a white-label model to each operator, enabling them to customize their services with distinct content, pricing and a UX, according to the company.

A1 is targeting operators, including new and existing clients, with a pay-as-you-grow model that minimizes capex requirements.

“Our aim was to deliver a solution for A1 Group, designed to accommodate operators of various types and sizes with adaptable business models

“With both companies operating in similar international markets, and UniqCast’s track record of successful IPTV/OTT deployments globally, it was a logical step to embark on this joint collaboration. A1 will now be able to deliver a platform with a genuinely premium UX which will significantly help the operators to attract new subscribers and minimize churn. We are thrilled to announce that we have already started our first projects together and we are looking forward to enhancing the streaming experience for operators and TV broadcasters worldwide,” said Darko Robic, CEO at UniqCast

“We joined forces with UniqCast to meet the changing needs of our customers. As a global leader in distributing international TV channels, we understand the importance of offering integrated OTT solutions as part of our comprehensive service,” said Elena Petrova, head of group content and broadcasting, international business, at A1 Group.

“We are proud of our long-term relationships with our clients and our dedication to continuously improving our offerings. With A1´s extensive experience in IPTV/OTT solutions and partnership with various TV channels, we believe that we are well-equipped to provide the precise white-label OTT solution our clients need, especially backed by top-tier infrastructure.”