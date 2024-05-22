Denmark’s YouSee takes Max and eight new WBD channels

Nuuday-owned Danish service provider brand YouSee has expanded its distribution deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to incorporate streamer Max – just launched in the Nordics – and eight of the company’s linear TV channels.

The deal expands an existing agreement that covered carriage of HBO Nordic and then HBO Max to combine distribution of Max – WBD’s combined streamer encompassing HBO Max, discovery+ and Eurosport – with eight additional linear channels.

The eight new channels to be added to the YouSee line-up are Kanal 4, 5 and 6 (the pay TV channels, formerly part of SBS Nordic, acquired by Discovery Networks Nordic from ProSiebenSat.1 in 2013), TLC, Eurosport 1 and 2, Discovery and Investigation Discovery.

Max is now available as part of YouSee’s own streaming offering, YouSee Play and Bland Selv, its à la carte TV offering, where users can choose between Max Standard and Max Standard + Sport, with the latter including channels Eurosport 1 and 2.

The eight additional channels will be available from June 11 within YouSee Play. All subscribers with the YouSee, basic, medium and full packages will receive Kanal 4 and 5, while the other six can be selected on an à la carte basis as part of Bland Selv.

YouSee CEO Christian Morgan, said: ”We are really happy to expand our collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery. This means that we can provide our customers with even more fantastic content and even more great experiences, gathered one place. With the highest flexibility and best user experience.

“The agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery fits perfectly into our strategy to be able to offer the most important and most in-demand content across TV channels and streaming services.”

Christina Sulebakk, managing director Warner Bros. Discovery Nordic, said: ”I am very excited about the agreement with YouSee, which makes our large content catalogue of films, series and sports available to even more Danes. We have just announced our new extended streaming service Max, which combines our strong selection of content from different genres and titles into one unified service. At the same time, the collaboration also strengthens Warner Bros. Discovery’s offering to advertisers by adding significantly more unique viewers across both linear and digital platforms.”