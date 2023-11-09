Nuuday highlights new products as revenues, subscriber numbers dip

Danish service provider Nuuday saw service revenues, EBITDA and subscriber numbers fall year-on-year as it reported its Q3 headline numbers.

Nuuday’s broadband base declined from 1.022 million last year to 1.012 million at the end of September. Mobile numbers also dropped slightly.

Service revenues dropped from DKK3.325 billion to DKK3.32 billion, although year-to-date revenues were up slightly.

Underlying EBITDA dropped from DKK463 million to DKK450 million. Year-to-date underlying EBITDA was flat.

Nuuday attributed the fall in broadband numbers to losses from association customers leaving and the ongoing impact of the transition from DSL to fibre.

On the financial side the operator pointed to a positive 31% increase in underlying cashflow thanks in part to lower IT costs. Its management said it was ahead of 2022 in terms of key financial indicators at this stage.

Nuuday’s management also pointed to new product launches in the quarter , which it says should have a positive impact going forwards.

These included a new router with built-in MESH technology and automatic security, launched in August, and the launch of YouSee Streamer, a new offering designed to give YouSee Play customers a better experience by bringing together multiple TV channels, streaming services and apps in one place.

“We continue to improve the customer experience with the launch of new and innovative products, and our Q3 launches have been very positively received by our customers. We continue full force our dedicated work to make Nuuday the preferred supplier for households and businesses in Denmark,” said Nuuday’s CEO, Jon James.