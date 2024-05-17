DAZN partners with Amagi to launch 10 new free channels

Sports streaming giant DAZN is launching 10 new channels, in partnership with tech firm Amagi, to further scale up its free sports offer.

Among the channels are Matchroom Boxing, Boxing TV, PDC Darts, Motorvision TV, Lacrosse TV, Padel TIME TV, SportStak, Moto America TV, Billiard TV, and ACL Cornhole TV. With programming across these channels ranging from padel and tennis to motorsports and combat sports.

The channels are available as part of DAZN’s global freemium offering across its global markets at no cost.

Amagi will also serve as DAZN’s exclusive partner for technology, content, and monetisation. The sports streamer will leverage Amagi’s capabilities to support live transmission operations on the cloud and to manage owned and operated FAST channels, said DAZN.

Elena Novokreshchenova was recently named global CEO of freemium at DAZN. Under her leadership, the company will oversee the expansion of DAZN’s free tier and further bolster its freemium offering.

Commenting on the launch, Novokreshchenova said: “As part of this partnership with Amagi, DAZN will offer broader access to sports content to a larger audience which is key for the continued success of the platform. DAZN is committed to paving a new way of sports streaming.”

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “Through DAZN’s free tier, fans will be able to access a huge range of sport for free, including even more of the best combat sport. Leveraging DAZN’s worldwide reach and market-leading technology, these channels will unlock the best sports action in new ways. We are proud that more sports’ organisations are recognising DAZN as the partner of choice as they look to engage with a larger audience – we are the only partner which can offer this global footprint.

“Our aim is to become the go-to sports destination platform for all fans worldwide which includes delivering the best proposition for every user. The addition of Matchroom Boxing and Boxing TV underscore DAZN as the Global Home of Boxing and Combat Sports and ensure we are creating more touchpoints with more sports fans than ever before,” he added.

“This expanded partnership with DAZN demonstrates the power of Amagi’s technology to deliver a seamless FAST channel experience,” said Baskar Subramanian, co-founder and CEO, Amagi. “With our expertise & leadership across content, technology and advertising in the FAST space, we’re enabling DAZN to further broaden sports content accessibility for a global audience, driving user growth and engagement for the platform.”