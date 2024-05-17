M6 aims to triple online revenue following M6+ launch

RTL-owned Groupe M6 this week launched its new streaming service M6+, with the goal of doubling online programme consumption and tripling revenue by 2028.

M6+ replaces the former 6play as the company’s AVOD platform. The group said the new offering carries double the amount of programmes, available free of charge, M6+ offers a total of 30,000 hours across all genres throughout the year, including 10,000 hours of exclusive content. The platform will bring together Groupe M6’s brands with new streaming content, including 300 films, 300 series and 200 youth brands.

The new streamer provides a number of new features including M6+ stories and an interactive player enhanced by data visualisation. In line with RTL’s strategy elsewhere, M6+ is also offering cross-media content on the same platform for the first time. Users can listen to podcasts based on a selection of the company’s best audio content as well as audiovisual content.

M6+ has been rolled out on all connected TVs and all programmes are available for a minimum of 30 days. Other features include HD and cast to TV.

M6+ was developed by streaming technology company Bedrock, which is owned by both Groupe M6 and RTL Group.

To build awareness and attract new users, the launch is accompanied by an advertising campaign highlighting that the service is free. Developed by Groupe M6’s in-house creative advertising team, the ads are being rolled out as part of a large-scale multi-channel campaign across TV, radio, billboards and the press.