beIN Sports renews Wimbledon rights in France until 2028

Pay TV operator beIN Sports has renewed its contract with the All England Tennis Club to broadcast the Wimbledon tennis competition in France until 2028.

The French arm of the Qatar-founded broadcaster has held the rights to Wimbledon since 2014. As part of the five year deal, beIN Sports will provide complete coverage of the London Grand Slam tournament with 2 dedicated channels, including 1 MultiCourt.

The pay TV platform will also host its Center Court programme, twice a day, every day, following the ins and outs of the of the two-week long competition.

Along with Wimbledon, tennis tournaments Billie Jean King Cup, Davis Cup also feature on beIN Sports.

The sports provider is also home to Coupe de France, Ligue 2 BKT, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga, SüperLig, LaLiga Portugal, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, EFL Championship, NBA, WNBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

Yousef Al-Obaidly, president of beIN SPORTS France and Group CEO of beIN Media Group said: “We are delighted to renew our relationship with the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) as the official and exclusive broadcaster in France of the tennis tournament. Wimbledon until 2028.”

“This is great news for our subscribers, with Wimbledon being the centerpiece of our international tennis offering, which also includes the Billie Jean King Cup, Davis Cup and the best of the WTA Women’s Tour,” he added. “We are proud at beIN SPORTS France to have built in recent years a prestigious channel, based on a portfolio of premium rights, managed by passionate and talented teams, and guided by a rational and long-term business model, placing beIN SPORTS at the forefront of heart of the French media eco-system.”