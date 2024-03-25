Disney extends partnership with Serbia’s Telekom Srbija

The Walt Disney Company Central and Eastern Europe have renewed its partnership with Serbian telecommunications provider, Telekom Srbija.

As part of the partnership, Disney’s slate of factual and kids TV channels will remain available on IPTV, cable, DTH and OTT services to Telekom Srbija subscribers. Among the line-up ate STAR Channel, STAR Life, STAR Crime, STAR Movies, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, 24KITCHEN, Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Baby TV

The renewed deal, also includes access to on-demand services National Geographic On Demand – home to National Geographic’s award-winning documentaries, and MyBabyTV, offering tailored content for babies, toddlers and parents.

“Bringing great content to local audiences through our linear channels is an important priority for us. We are committed to maintaining our successful collaboration with operators across the Balkans and to offering best in class entertainment. Telekom Srbija is a key trusted partner for us, so we are glad that their subscribers will be enjoying incredible stories and characters through our channels”, said Irina Totova, vice president & general manager at Disney for the Balkans.

“Telekom Srbija is proud of continuing its cooperation with such a great and important partner as Disney. Our long-standing partnership and cooperation have resulted in excellent programmes Telekom Srbija is offering to its customers. At present, content is the key to attracting customers and their attention, and the Disney company most certainly knows best how to do it. We kickstarted this year together with an even clearer objective, need and strategy implying that customers always come first”, said Aleksandra Martinović, director of multimedia division at Telekom Srbija.

The deal between The Walt Disney Company and Telekom Srbija is renewed in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Montenegro.