Canal+ gains UEFA Champions League rights in Poland

Pay TV company Canal+ has acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League, for the 2024/25 season through to the 2026/27 season in Poland.

The three deal also includes coverage of the UEFA Youth League and UEFA Super Cup matches in Poland.

The Super Cup will be the first event to be broadcast by the pay TV operator in Poland which will be played at the National Stadium in Warsaw in August. This will be followed by the first phase of the Champions League and the Youth League, which will also be shown on the Canal+ online streaming service.

Canal+ Poland’s coverage of the Champions League includes 204 matches of 36 participating teams.

The 2024/25 season, the group stage will be replaced by a league phase in which each team will play eight matches – four at home and four away – instead of the current six. From the 1/8th final onwards, the competition will continue with the current knockout format.

Edyta Sadowska, president and CEO of Canal + Poland, said: “Sport has been in Canal+’s DNA for almost 30 years, and we make sure to offer our Polish viewers the best sporting events and unforgettable emotions. The UEFA Champions League is the best evidence of this, and we are therefore honoured to announce this news to all fans who have been waiting for the return of the greatest European football to Canal +.”

Canal+ currently has the rights to UEFA club competitions in more than 50 countries including in France, Switzerland, Sub-Saharan Africa, Myanmar, Haiti, and in Austria from next season.

According to Canal+, it operates in Poland with 3 million subscribers. Its existing portfolio of sports rights in the Polish market are PKO BP Ekstraklasa matches, selected Premier League matches, LaLiga, PGE Ekstraliga, NBA matches, and the WTA Tour series.