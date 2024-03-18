SPI launches Dizi on Allente across Nordic markets

Canal+ subsidiary company, SPI International, is launching Turkish drama channel Dizi and Dizi on-demand content on Nordic pay TV and streaming platform, Allente.

SPI’s Turkish programming via Dizi first launches on Allente in Sweden today, followed by launches in Norway, Denmark, and Finland at a later date.

Dizi will be accessible to viewers in Sweden on channel 88. The channel also available as an optional package for satellite and fiber TV customers. Allente Stream customers via the Flex packaging, can also access Dizi as a selectable streaming service.

The SPI channel will showcase a wide selection of popular Turkish series and dramas.

“We are thrilled to launch the newest addition to the Allente family: Dizi. Our partnership with Dizi adds a treasure trove of captivating Turkish series, renowned for their compelling narratives. By integrating Dizi into our offerings, we’re not just expanding our content library; we’re enriching the cultural tapestry we offer to our subscribers and will address an under-served segment in the market. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering diverse, high-quality entertainment that resonates with audiences worldwide”, said Michael Bärlin, chief content officer at Allente.