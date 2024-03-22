Hong Kong’s Now TV secures UEFA Euro 2024 rights

Hong Kong pay TV operator Now TV has secured a deal with UEFA to exclusively broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games.

The tournament will kick off on June 15 Hong Kong time, with group and knockout matches leading up to the finals on July 15.

The Euro 2024 games will be available to Hong Kong viewers to via a Now TV set-top box and the Now TV app, with programming also on Now TV’s video-on-demand service.

In January the pay TV service launched a new video streaming app enabling users to access the service without a set-top box.

The Now Player app offers range of programmes, including movies, dramas, sports, and documentaries, without the need for a set-top box. It supports simultaneous viewing on two devices, which, coupled with the smart TV-version Now TV app, smartphones, and tablets, will enable viewing options for different members of a household, according to Now TV.

Bruce Lam, CEO of consumer at HKT (parent company of Now TV), said: “UEFA Euro is one of the most widely watched football tournaments worldwide. We are thrilled to bring all 51 exhilarating matches of the UEFA Euro 2024TM to celebrate a vibrant summer with football fans in Hong Kong and around the globe. This is the fifth time in a row that Now TV has become the official broadcaster for UEFA Euro since 2008, demonstrating Now TV’s position as the ‘Home of Sports’. Leveraging our extensive experience in producing and broadcasting large-scale international sports events, we will continue to offer the world’s best sports actions to our audience.”

Derek Choi, managing director, consumer marketing & pay TV, HKT, added: “We are looking forward to bringing the European football extravaganza to our audience. With the new service option in the form of an over-the-top (OTT) video-streaming app, we provide customers with enhanced flexibility and convenience. Whether they choose to watch the matches through the Now TV set-top box, or the Now TV apps on smart TVs, smartphones, or tablets without the need for a set-top box installation, they can enjoy a seamless viewing experience across devices wherever they go in Hong Kong, be it at home or on-the-go.”