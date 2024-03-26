US cabler Mediacom launches Xumo Stream Box

US number five cable operator Mediacom, which operates mostly in the Mid-West and South-East of the country, has made the Xumo Stream Box available to its Xtream internet customers.

The streaming device uses AI-driven personalization and a team of editors to surface content recommendations, provides voice-based discovery, includes a channel guide with Xumo Play’s 300 or so channels and comes pre-loaded with multiple streaming services.

“Xumo Stream Box is an incredibly versatile and consumer-friendly technology that seamlessly integrates our market leading broadband speeds with a world class streaming experience,” said Tapan Dandnaik, Mediacom’s SVP of Operations, Product Strategy and Consumer Experience.

“We are thrilled to be among the first companies to bring this cutting-edge device to market.”

Xumo is a streaming joint venture between Comcast and Charter that provides FAST channels as well as the Stream Box.

The box, which enables cable viewers to watch content streamed to them rather than cable-broadcast TV, was initially launched by Charter to its Spectrum homes in October last year, with Comcast following in December to its broadband-only footprint.

The device is based on Comcast’s EntertainmentOS operating system (also used for Sky Glass and Sky Stream in Europe), itself built upon the RDK technology platform.

Mediacom had initially indicated it would adopt the box at the SCTE Cable-Tec exhibition last October.