MásMóvil and Orange España to become MásOrange

The combined entity emerging from the merger of Spanish operator MásMóvil and Orange España will be known as MásOrange, according to local reports.

According to El Economista, the new name for the joint-venture, which could in theory still be subject to last minute changes ahead of a formal announcement, was arrived at by consensus. Other options considered included Orange-MásMóvil, MásMóvil-Orange and +O, the news service reported.

The company has also considered the use of the English word More for its service offerings, according to El Economista.

MásMóvil has operated multiple brands to segment the market, including Yoigo, Pepephone and Virgin telco, as well as legacy regional cable brands Euskaltel, R and Telecable among others.

The Spanish government approved the merger of Orange España with MásMóvil earlier this month, paving a way for a realignment of the highly competitive Spanish TV operator market.

Speaking at a news conference, Spanish digital transformation minister José Luis Escriva said that the new combined operator had a “truly ambitious” plan to invest in fixed and mobile networks in the country.

Spectrum asset sale

The merger of Spain’s number two and four telecom operators had already received a green light from the EC. That approval was conditional on MásMóvil selling spectrum assets to Romania-based alternative telco Digi, enabling the latter to move from being a pure MVNO to building its owned and operated mobile network.

MásMóvil last week reported revenues of €2.98 billion for 2023, up 3%. Service revenues were up 3.3% to 2.73 billion. EBITDA was up 3% to €1.03 billion.

The company reported 15.9 million customers, up 4%, including 3.4 million broadband customers, up 4%.

The combined JV has annual revenues of around €7.68 billion and is valued at €18.6 billion.