SPI International launch romance-themed channel FilmBox Love

Canal+ company, SPI International, is launching the romance-skewed channel FilmBox Love on the FilmBox+ platform which will feature film titles from the romance genre.

The FilmBox limited edition Smart Channel is available to FilmBox+ users launching ahead of Valentine’s day and will run until March 15.

FilmBox Love is showcasing a slate of romance film titles. The Light Between Oceans, Two Night Stand, Plus One, Every Day, and La Delicatesse are among the films available.

SPI’s FilmBox+ houses over 200 Smart Channels spanning across animation, documentary, lifestyle, sports, and more.

“At SPI International, we believe in the power of storytelling to connect people. FilmBox Love provides a collection of romantic movies that offer an immersive journey into the emotions that define love. Our dedication to curating Smart Channels stems from a deep understanding that audiences seek content that resonates emotionally. We aim to provide pleasant and relevant entertainment experiences that create moments that are truly memorable for our audiences,” said Haymi Behar, chief marketing officer and chief digital officer at SPI International.