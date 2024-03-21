Sky Sports to broadcast IPL and WPL games until 2027

UK pay TV provider Sky Sports has struck a multi-year expanded deal with TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL), with the cricket group terminating its deal with DAZN after one year.

The IPL and WPL competitions will be exclusively available on Sky Sports and NOW in the UK as part of the extended deal.

In March of last year, DAZN secured the rights to the Indian Premier League along with UK pubcaster ITV, which included coverage of all IPL 74 matches, as well as the playoffs and finals. Sky Sports later signed a one-year broadcasting deal with IPL five days ahead of the league.

Starting this year, Sky Sports will continue to broadcast the T20 tournaments, through to the end of 2027 and has kicked off coverage of the WPL last month.

The TATA Indian Premier League begins on March 22, with the broadcaster to air 74 live matches running until May.

Jonathan Licht, managing director at Sky Sports, said: “The IPL and WPL are two fantastic competitions that see the world’s best players compete in front of a fanatical local audience – resulting in some of the most explosive and entertaining cricket in the calendar as we saw with the conclusion of the WPL on Sunday. We’re excited to bring these great live events to life on Sky Sports, adding to the already unrivalled cricket line up this year and giving fans access to more of the sport and players that they love.”