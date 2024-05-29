Orange France unveils STB 6 powered by SoftAtHome

Telecommunications service provider Orange France is launching STB 6 powered by SoftAtHome, the company’s latest set-top box.

The device’s capabilities include deep sleep mode, the integration of a far-field microphone, Amazon Alexa voice control, and Bluetooth technology.

According to Orange, the environmental friendly STB 6 deep sleep mode surpasses regulatory requirements consuming less than 0.5 W. It has a rapid startup time of less than 30 seconds from a deep sleep, which means that deep sleep can be the default mode for all users.

The box’s far-field microphone is designed to deliver more immersive experience through natural voice commands. STB 6 will leverage Amazon Alexa voice control, providing a simple interface even without a remote control .

The STB 6 remote control employs Bluetooth technology for a seamless connection, said the provider, which will be supplemented by infrared capabilities.

Orange’s STB 6 also supports an expanded range of services, powered by a more energy-efficient Broadcom chipset, the telco says.

Guillaume Lacroix, director product & services at Orange France, said “At Orange France, we always look to enhance customer experience at home. I’m especially proud of this new set-top box with a better ease of use. SoftAtHome’s long-term support enables us to deliver best-in-class products and features, for our seven million TV customers in France.”

Arnaud Bensaid, vice president marketing at SoftAtHome said, “We’ve been helping operators deploy solutions that leverage voice control. The new STB6’s far-field mic is operational out-of-the-box, enabling seamless experiences, including for the first setup. Vastly reduced startup times will also enable more eco-conscious consumers to turn their devices off and on, even during the day.”