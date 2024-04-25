Orange sees decline in TV subscribers

Orange saw its TV numbers decline both in France and other European markets in the first quarter, despite an overall solid performance with rising revenues boosted by retail services in Africa and the Middle East, offset by declining wholesale revenues.

In France, the IPTV and satellite TV base declined to 7.939 million homes, down from 7.946 million at the end of December.

FTTx subs in France numbered 7.27 million at the end of Q1, up from 7.082 million in December.

Europe, excluding Spain, where its local unit is now merged into a JV with MásMóvil, saw IPTV and satellite TV numbers fall from 3.199 million from December to 3.171 million in March.

In Poland, its largest market in Europe outside France, the TV base actually increased, from 945,000 in December to 953,000, with Orange’s FTTH base also increasing to 8.205 million.

In Belgium and Luxembourg, Orange’s TV base declined from 835,000 in September to 832,000 in December, with no Q1 numbers available as of yet.

In Orange’s other CEE markets, the TV base declined from 1.446 million in September to 1.422 million in December, with Q1 numbers again not being available.

Overall, Orange saw revenues rise by 2.1% on a like for like basis in Q1 to €9.85 billion, while EBITDAaL rose by 1.4% to €1.022 billion.

“Orange has made a very good start to the year, marked by the completion of the deal with MásMóvil to create MásOrange, creating the leading operator in Spain in terms of customer numbers. This is a major step forward in the execution of the ‘Lead the Future’ plan and for the Group’s development in Europe,” said CEO Christel Heydemann, commenting on the group’s results.

She highlighted the strength of retail services, underpinned by a value-oriented strategy in France, and robust growth in Africa and the Middle East.