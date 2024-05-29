Sylvain Merle joins RTL Group’s BCE as CTO

RTL Group’s Broadcasting Centre Europe (BCE) has appointed Sylvain Merle as its new chief technology officer.

In his new role, Merle will report directly to BCE’s chief operating officer Christophe Goossens. He will be responsible for the management and development of technological activities at BCE. He will oversee and administer all technical divisions within the company.

He will also join the executive committee consisting of Goossens, COO Frédéric Fiévez and CFO Daniel Felgueiras Da Cunha.

Merle will be tasked with executing a roadmap grounded in BCE’s strategic framework and harmonising resources with the company’s objectives, said the company.

He will work closely with the COO, to facilitate the creation of new products and services while deploying solutions to further drive the company, notably within Media-as-a-Service ecosystem.

The chief will also contribute to the formulation of strategic initiatives alongside the CEO and engage in collaboration with technical counterparts within the RTL Group as well as external customers, said the company,

Commenting on Merle’s appointment, Goossens said: “I am pleased to welcome Sylvain Merle as our new CTO at BCE. His long experience in technology and media makes Sylvain’s leadership instrumental in driving our technological activities forward. His strategic vision and track record of innovation align perfectly with BCE’s objectives. We look forward to Sylvain’s contributions in overseeing our technical divisions and executing our strategic roadmap.”

Merle added: “The convergence of technology and media offers unprecedented opportunities, and I’m enthusiastic about joining the so talented teams of BCE to develop pioneering solutions. By integrating advanced digital technologies, we will aim to optimize content delivery and engagement. My focus will be on harnessing innovations that not only position BCE at the forefront of the industry but also enrich the Media-as-a-Service offerings. I’m both excited and honored to play a pivotal role in the BCE’s strategy, working alongside our customers and partners to transform the broadcasting landscape.”