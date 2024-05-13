Latvia’s Vidzemes TV turns to PlayBox New Channel-in-a-Box

Latvian free-to-air broadcaster Vidzemes TV has chosen PlayBox Neo Channel-in-a-Box playout to expand the technical facilities at its studio headquarters in Valmiera, Latvia.

The new equipment was supplied by broadcast systems integrator Hannu-Pro, based in the Latvian capital, Riga.

Vidzemes TV is transmitted by ReTV, one of the five free terrestrial broadcasting television channels currently available across Latvia. It offers a mix of news, educational and entertainment content. The network’s aim is to become the primary source in the regional news segment, providing news relevant to each part of the country.

“Over the years, PlayBox Neo systems have consistently delivered reliable and effective results for us. Our operators find the user interface very intuitive to work with as it provides all the information they need for each stage of the channel management process, from content acquisition and scheduling, right through to on-air and online transmission. The additional Channel-in-a-Box solution we have invested in gives us the flexibility to expand our output with extra HD TV channels without having to train the team in a new operating procedure,” said Elina Leimane, Vidzemes TV chair.

“PlayBox Neo Channel-in-a Box is a true turnkey solution supporting any desired level of automation right up to 24/7 hands-off playout. The systems we have integrated into Vidzemes TV’s Valmiera facility are populated with ListBox Neo-20 scheduling, TitleBox Neo-20 CG & interactive graphics, Capture Suite content ingest plus Media Gateway live delivery and distribution. PlayBox Neo CIAB installations are highly space efficient and easy to handle technically if or when one needs replacement or relocation,” said Kristaps Dzenis, Hannu-Pro project manager.

“We are pleased and honoured by Vidzemes TV’s sustained commitment to our products and services. Our CIAB approach is truly industry-proven and continues to be the mainstay of many highly successful broadcast media networks around the world,” said Detelin Georgiev, regional sales manager for the Middle East and CIS at Playbox.