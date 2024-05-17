WBD hails key weekend in ‘summer of sports’ for UK audiences

This weekend sees Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) broadcast an enhanced raft of live sport across its channels and platforms in the UK, with over 200 hours of live action across TNT Sports, Eurosport and discovery+.

On Saturday TNT Sports Box Office & discovery+ will air the boxing match dubbed ‘The Ring of Fire’, featuring Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fighting for the first undisputed world heavyweight title fight since 1999, live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday at 15:00 TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and discovery+ – TNT Sports will broadcast the season-ending football match between Arsenal and Everton, where Arsenal must take claim all three points to give itself a chance of winning the Premier League.

On May 17-19, TNT Sports and discovery+ will broadcast all five weekend rugby matches live including Northampton Saints and Saracens fighting for the final two spots in the Gallagher Premiership Rugby regular season.

Further to the men’s competition, the Allianz Premiership Women’s Rugby is also live this weekend with action from Exeter Chiefs vs Saracens on TNT Sports 2 and discovery+.

Also on May 17-19,, Eurosport 1 and discovery+ will air The Giro d’Italia, cycling’s first Grand Tour of season, featuring the UK’s Geraint Thomas. Eurosport 2 and discovery+ will meanwhile air the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series featuring the women’s flagship Downhill event from Bielsko-Biala in Poland

Eurosport and discovery+ will air live coverage of round three of the FIM Speedway Grand Prix from Landshut, Germany on Saturday at 18:00, while Eurosport 2 and discovery+ will show Bennetts British Superbikes from Donington Park across the weekend.

TNT Sports viewers can also follow European football from Serie A with eight live matches including Fiorentina vs Napoli (TNT Sports 2) Lecce vs Atalanta (TNT Sports 3) Torino vs AC Milan (TNT Sports 1) Inter Milan vs Lazio (TNT Sports 3). Three live matches from France’s Ligue 1 will also be broadcast on TNT Sports.

The weekend is part of WBD’s ‘Summer of Sport’, which will see TNT Sports broadcast over 5,000 hours of live sport across its linear and streaming platforms, including every UEFA club competition final, the Gallagher Premiership Rugby season finale and every Moto GP race.

Eurosport will broadcast every cycling Grand Tour including the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes, Roland-Garros Grand Slam tennis, every round of FIM Speedway Grand Prix and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Eurosport will also be the Home of the Olympics, featuring 3,800 hours of coverage across Eurosport and discovery+.