Mediapro relaunches OTT sports offering GolStadium

Spanish broadcaster Mediapro has revived its free sports streaming offering GolStadium providing live and on-demand sports content.

According to the broadcaster, GolStadium was the first sport-related OTT platform to launch in Spain in 2011.

Mediapro said the relaunched sports streamer will be the company’s benchmark platform for sports fans, offering a wide spectrum of different sports.

Football, racket sports including tennis and padel, extreme sports, motorsport and urban sports will make up the multisports platform’s programming.

The operator holds rights to the LaLiga, World Padel Tour, Euro Hockey League, World Skateboarding Federation events and FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Live programming from sports channel GOL PLAY will also be available on the platform.

The broadcaster said the relaunch marks the company’s efforts to adapt to “new digital consumption trends and new models of content distribution”.

Sports fans can access content via registration on the golstadium.com website. Mediapro said the new model will adapt to the content and the consumption of the viewers. Other content will be added to the OTT offering that can be accessed by a subscription.

GolStadium will be available via mobile phone, tablet, or computer. It also compatible with Smarts TVs such as Sony, Samsung, Chromecast, Android TV, Google Play and soon LG, among others.