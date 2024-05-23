Bedrock delivering M6+ to multiple new devices

RTL-owned technology outfit Bedrock is helping deliver French commercial broadcaster M6’s new AVOD streamer, M6+, to 15 devices.

Following the announcement of M6’s for a revamped streamer in March, Bedrock delivered M6+ with new branding and user-centric features on what it says is a highly-scalable platform.

Through its free distribution to French audiences across all ecosystems, users can now watch M6 content on 15 new devices — previously exclusive to paid users of 6play max.

M6+ is currently distributed through set-top box providers, such as Orange, Bouygues Telecom, and Free and now integrates with Smart TV brands and other OTT devices including Samsung, LG, Hisense, Philips, Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

The platform is also available on all Apple iOS and Android devices, and soon, it will extend its reach to in-car entertainment systems.

M6+ provides access to a library of over 30,000 hours of audio and video content, including an additional 10,000 hours of exclusive programming. The platform offers features such as an upcoming release of a generative AI-powered search engine.

As part of its enriched interactive viewing experience, M6+ is set to live-stream the Euro 2024 final

“Our long-standing partnership with Bedrock has been a key factor in the success of launching our new platform, M6+. Bedrock deeply understood our streaming vision and transformed it into practical innovations with remarkable ingenuity. We’re delighted to bring these advancements to our users in France,” said Henri de Fontaines, Member of the M6 Executive Board in charge of Strategy, Streaming, and Distribution.

“The launch of M6+ is another amazing streaming milestone for the Bedrock and M6 teams. We at Bedrock are incredibly happy to have earned the confidence of one of Europe’s premiere media companies and to accompany them into the streaming future,” said Jonas Engwall, CEO of Bedrock.