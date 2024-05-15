De Tavernost resurfaces as VP of Rodolphe Saadé’s media outfit

Former M6 CEO Nicolas de Tavernost has resurfaced as vice-president of CMA Médias, the newly created media holding company of shipping and media magnate Rodolphe Saadé’s CMA CGM company.

In addition to his role as VP of CMA Médias, De Tavernost will also serve as president of the group’s strategy committee.

CMA CGM said that De Tavernost, 73, would contribute his experience to help the group pursue its media activities, choice of investments and conduct of operations.

The holding company has been set up ahead of the anticipated completion of CMA CGM’s acquisition of Altice Média, the media arm of Patrick Drahi’s heavily indebted telecoms empire.

The unit will also house Saadé’s press outfit WhyNot Media, which owns La Tribune and La Provence newspapers among other assets.

The hiring of De Tavernost highlights Saadé’s ambitions in the media business following his agreement with Altice. The shipping tycoon also has stakes in De Tavernost’s former employer M6 and in youth-focused media outfit Brut.

CMA CGM – Compagnie Maritime D’Affrètement – andFranco-Lebanese businessman Saadé’s investment vehicle Merit France agreed to acquire 100% of Altice Media for €1.55 billion in March.

Altice Media comprises a portfolio of TV and radio services including the high profile BFM and RMC brands. The group owns five national TV channels and 10 local TV services with a total TV audience share of around 7%.

Altice Media turned in revenues of €362 million last year, with EBITDA of €112 million. The group employs 1,700 people, including 900 journalists.

De Tavernost quit as CEO of M6 in February after 24 years in the post, to be replaced by advertising boss David Larramendy.