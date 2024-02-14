De Tavernost bows out as France’s M6 preps new streaming platform

Nicolas de Tavernost is to depart as chairman of France’s M6 Group after 24 years in his post. De Tavernost will leave in April and is being replaced by advertising boss David Larramendy.

The French broadcaster has meanwhile also announced plans for a new streaming platform to accelerate its move towards digital.

De Tavernost, 73, is leaving ahead of reaching the age limit of 75 for remaining in his post, having previously committed to leave before August 22 2025.

Elmar Heggen, president of the M6 Group supervisory committee, said that De Tavernost’s leadership, business sense and strategic vision had been instrumental in taking M6 from “a small television channel to one of the most profitable and diversified audiovisual groups in Europe”.

Heggen said that the group was now well positioned to continue its development “with an ambitious expansion plan for its streaming service and a very profitable core business”.

In addition to departing at M6, De Tavernost will step down from parent group Bertelsmann’s management committee.

Bertelsmann chairman and CEO Thomas Rabe described the French exec as “a pioneer of European commercial television” who had turned M6 into “one of the most successful media groups on the continent”.

In a parting comment, De Tavernost expressed confidence that Larramendy would be able to take on “the numerous challenges” facing the group.

“The 2023 results prove the solidity of the group [while] the programme of development of digital activities illustrates its agility and the competence of our teams gives ground for optimism for the future,” he said.

New streaming platform

De Tavernost’s announced departure comes as M6 unveiled solid full-year results in the midst of a challenging economic environment. This included an announcement that it would develop a new streaming platform while continuing to reinforce its core linear business.

The new streamer will focus on making available a free content offering available on all screens, developed by technology outfit Bedrock.

M6 said the new streamer would strengthen the group’s value proposition for advertisers and would be part of its programme of investment across content, distribution, technology and marketing over the next four years.

M6 plans to invest up to €100 million in covering streaming costs with a view to doubling its streaming revenues and the number of hours viewed by 2028. It expects the platform to break even in 2027.

Streaming represented 7.1% of M6’s ad revenues in 2023, out of a total ad revenue pot of €905 million, down 2.2%. The group said that its current offering, 6play, had a record year, being used by a third of internet users under 35 years of age, with M6 total streaming hours consumed amounting to 518.2 million, or 5.5% of total hours consumed on its broadcast channels.

M6’s total revenues for the year amounted to €1.316 billion, down 3%. Overall ad revenues were down 1.5%, with streaming revenues partly offsetting a decline in the linear business.

Like-for-like operating profits were down 10.6% to €300.7 million, but net profits were up 42.9% to €237.1 million, boosted by disposals, the performance of co-enterprises and associated enterprises, and the liquidation of joint-venture streamer Salto.