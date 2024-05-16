Channel4.com upgrades to ‘app-like’ streaming destination

UK broadcaster Channel 4 has transformed its dedicated website to deliver an ‘app-like’ streaming experience to mobiles, tablets, laptops and other connected devices.

Updates to the Channel4.com include a show-led design, each page has wide-screen video and striking imagery to make hit shows easier to find for viewers, said Channel 4.

The upgrade also includes easy to browse episode grids tailored for viewing on the go, which the company said mirrors the lay-out of a streaming app.

The streaming player now features better audio description, sign-language and sub-titles signposting, and improved navigation, as part of its efforts to deliver an inclusive experience for all.

There are also improved guidance options around ratings, accessibility, and stream definition on the new website.

The PSB said the upgrades marks its commitments to best serve young audiences, with a growing desire amongst Gen Z’s to watch Channel 4 on multiple screens.

According to the pubcaster, nearly one million 13-24’s streamed Channel 4 via a PC or a laptop, with such viewing up 17% year on year in 2024. Viewers aged 16-34s are the biggest single cohort (49%) of Channel4.com streamers, with Gen Z representing 20% of the accounts that viewed Channel4.com.

Among other features are improved personalised recommendations, based on C4’s remit and viewers’ interest, along with the ordering of content, combining C4’s recommendations with viewing history, as well as a ‘recency boost’, where show recommendations prioritise recently watched shows.

Kiran Nataraja, Director of Streaming and Content Strategy, Channel 4, said: “Channel 4 streamers can look forward to a content line-up that’s distinctive, entertaining and truly stands out – with our commissions reflecting our Britishness, purpose and irreverent attitude that speaks to young audiences. We’re also going to give audiences a more seamless, connected and accessible viewing experience across all of Channel 4’s services and platforms. These enhancements support our plan to become the first public service streamer.”