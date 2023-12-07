Channel 4 launches first UK FAST channel: Married at First Sight

UK advertising-funded public broadcaster Channel 4 has launched its first UK FAST channel based on its Married at First Sight show.

Channel 4 is launchign MAFS Live – a dedicated FAST channel offering Married at First Sight UK fans the chance to watch episodes from Series 6 to 8 around the clock.

MAFS Live makes its debut on the Channel 4 streaming platform on today.

A two-month pilot, running to Wednesday 7 February 2024, aims to gauge viewer appetite for the FAST format. The channel will be available on Channel 4 streaming across web browsers, mobile devices, and tablets.

Channel 4’s Head of Streaming Editorial, UK & International, Alex Wall said “FAST is swiftly becoming a popular feature with viewers across the globe and we’re excited to bring MAFS fans a new way to enjoy non-stop hours of their favourite show.”

Throughout the pilot period, Channel 4 will closely monitor viewer engagement, tracking views and user behaviour to gain valuable insights that it says will inform the network’s future FAST strategy.

Earlier this year, Channel 4 struck deals with streaming platforms Tubi, Plex and Xumo Play which carried two FAST channels – 4Adventure and 4Emergency – to host Channel 4 content and other programming in the US. The services added Google TV to their distribution deals this week.

Snapchat deal

Separately, C4 has extended its partnership with Snapchat, giving users of the social media platform access to its shows.

The new agreement makes space for ‘made-for-Snap’ content from the broadcaster’s Paris 2024 Paralympic Games coverage.

Snap and Channel 4 will collaborate on new ‘Snap-first’ content. Channel 4 will create a new series, with a built-in augmented reality (AR) component – with more details to be revealed next year. Additionally, the two will work together on bespoke compilations of shows, such as popular format Body Fixers.

Short form clips of Channel 4’s most popular programmes will continue to be made available via Snapchat, including First Dates, Married At First Sight UK, Hollyoaks, Celebs Go Dating, Made In Chelsea, SAS: Who Dares Wins, Tattoo Fixers, Mashed, Celebrity Cooking School, The Big Celebrity Detox, and Absolutely Dyer.