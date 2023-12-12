Resilion names executive chairman

Resilion, the broadcast engineering and cybersecurity specialist formerly known as Eurofins Digital Testing, has named Yaron Kottler as executive chairman.

Kottler has 20 years of industry experience, most notably as a co-founder of quality engineering giant Qualitest.

Resillion partners with companies in media, energy, healthcare, finance and consumer sectors to provide end-to-end quality engineering and cyber security across EMEA, the US and Asia.

Resillion is primarily focused on the broadcast industry and specialises in the development of tools which are used by internal testing teams and globally by customers (typically TV/set-top box manufacturers and/or TV platform operators) to meet broadcast industry device conformance requirements.

Kottler has been involved in several private equity transactions, both within Qualitest and other quality engineering companies. He also serves as a board advisor to several early-stage tech startups across industries including media, healthcare and in the connected devices space.

Previous Resilion CEO Dik Vos will sit on the board as a non-executive director, collaborating with investors Stirling Square Capital Partners.

Kottler said: “Our industry is being disrupted by AI, DevOps and evolving client expectations. This is a massive opportunity for Resillion, not just because change is always an opportunity, but also because our larger competitors have significant innovation dilemmas and will find it very hard to adjust. In an IT services environment where it is often hard to differentiate, Resillion offers a unique set of capabilities across software, hardware, content and compliance. Along with real potential for industry disruption, this is what motivated my decision to join this dynamic company.”

Julien Horreard, partner at Stirling Square Capital Partners, said: “Yaron’s vision for the business, fresh thinking, tenacity and passion brings significant benefits to Resillion’s clients. Through his business skills, unmatched expertise within quality engineering and ability to scale a company, we are confident in his international growth plans, and ability to attract and retain the very best talent.”