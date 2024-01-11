FIH signs media rights deals with Viacom18 and BBC

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) events will air in India and the UK, with major broadcasting rights deals with Viacom18 and BBC.

The FIH events, except the FIH Nations Cup will air on the Indian broadcaster Viacom18 through to 2027, in a new four-year deal.

FIH games is to feature on Viacom18 include FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, the first ever FIH Hockey5s World Cup, the FIH Hockey Pro League and the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, among more.

Games will also stream on OTT platform JioCinema and broadcast on Viacom18’s linear channel Network Sports18.

All matches of the British women and men teams in the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers will also be available on UK’s free-to-air broadcaster BBC. FIH’s women and men Qualifiers takes place on January 13-21 which 12 teams will qualify for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

FIH president Tayyab Ikram said: “Signing an agreement with such a respected, global and historical broadcaster as the BBC is a demonstration of how these FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers are a fantastic opportunity to showcase our sport.”

Commenting on the Viacom18 deal, Ikram added, “This agreement with Viacom18 is a major step forward. It’s a great support to be partnering with such a strong broadcaster in a country where hockey is so fundamentally and historically anchored, and where we continuously want to develop the game.”

Viacom18 Sports head of strategy, partnerships & acquisitions, Hursh Shrivastava said: “Hockey has been one of the most loved, followed and storied sports in India. The recent success of the Indian Men’s and Women’s National Team bodes well for the continuous growth of Hockey, and we are excited to bring unbridled access to millions of sports fans in India. The addition of world-class Hockey coverage reiterates our commitment to provide fans all-inclusive offerings of globally-acclaimed sports events.”