Viacom18’s AAPKA Colors to become Colors

Media outfit Viacom18 has announced its Indian flagship channel AAPKA Colors is to relaunch as Colors.

The company said Colors’ content offering reflects an “entire spectrum of emotions”, showcasing fiction series, reality shows, other format shows and films.

Among its roster of titles are Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav, Neerja…Ek Nayi Pechchan, Udaariyaan, Parineetii, Chand Jalne Laga, Doree, BIGG BOSS, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Dance Deewane.

Colors which first launched in 2008 in India is dedicated to promoting “cohesive viewing”, according to the media provider. The rebrand sees the channel have the same identity across all global regions with change of graphic identity already into effect in the Americas region.

Govind Shahi, head of international business, IndiaCast (jointly owned by TV18 & Viacom18) said: “COLORS has always been synonymous with quality entertainment, and the rebranding is a strategic move to align our brand globally with the same values and positioning as the flagship brand in our South Asian viewer’s minds, especially in today’s evolving landscape of the television industry. This change allows us to connect with our audience in a unified manner while continuing to deliver the compelling content they love.”