Static Waves Media and myco launch Web3-focused FAST channel

Amsterdam and Seoul-based media company, Static Waves Media. has tied with Dubai-based Web3 watch-and-earn streaming platform, myco, to launch a new FAST channel.

myco TV will launch this month featuring cryptocurrency news entertainment formats, NFT creative creations, AI-developments, gaming, and metaverse stories. It launches in the US, Europe and Asia on TCL, Vestel and HiSense TV+ connected TVs with Zeasn’s WHALE OS.

Original shows featuring on myco TV include The Blockchain Life, a documentary series focused on the challenges and triumphs of innovators using blockchain and web3 technology. In addition, the profile series Crypto OG and Be Free with Web3, as well as music events that include immersive digital experiences like Sandstorm Music Festival and news from crypto conferences taking place around the world, including the largest one, Bitcoin Conference.

Newly-launched Static.Waves Media Group is focused on creating FAST channels with content partners, building ad-sales and brand partnerships, content production, and distribution and content sales. While, myco is a web3 platform where viewers earn cryptocurrency every time they watch content.

“As the leader within the Web3 streaming space we are constantly looking for ways to evolve and stay ahead of the curve, giving our audience the best possible content experience to support the innovative watch-and-earn reward structure that underpins everything they watch. Working with Static Waves to produce and distribute myco TV adds an exciting ‘always on’ element to our platform alongside the film, TV, podcasts, UGC, and live sporting events that we already host that strongly appeal to our core audience, providing them with another way to watch-and-earn,” said Phil McKenzie, co-founder and CEO, myco.

“myco TV is as entertaining as it is educational. So much about web3 is misunderstood and there is a lot of misinformation out there. myco has been a leader in this space and has been producing high-quality content funded by a watch-and-earn, digital currency-based ecosystem,” added Static Waves Chairman Paul Van Dijk.