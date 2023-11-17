Krave Media taps Amagi to power MTRSPT1 channel distribution across CTV platforms

Cloud-based SaaS technology outfit Amagi has tied with Krave Media to power flagship motorsports channel, MTRSPT1, for distribution of live events to leading CTV platforms.

MTRSPT1 which went live in early September leverages Amagi LIVE to orchestrate premium live sporting events and Amagi CLOUDPORT for broadcast-grade, cloud-based playout.

The live sports channel features live racing action on 2-wheel, 4-wheel, no-wheel, on-track, in the street, off-road, on water, or in-air. It also houses reality, magazine and builder shows, documentaries and automotive lifestyle programming. The motorsport network launched on UK’s free-to-air platform Channelbox via Freeview earlier this year. MTRSPT1 content will be distributed to a wide range of CTV platforms including Sling, LG Europe, Xiaomi, Samsung Australia and others.

Amagi said CLOUDPORT will enable Krave Media to simplify programming and streamline content workflows for CTV by offering comprehensive programming features, resulting in more efficient single-user operations, faster programming, and smoother playout workflows. While Amagi LIVE allows Krave Media to remotely manage and produce diverse live event segments with low latency for their 24/7 linear channel.

“Amagi is thrilled to partner with Krave Media in delivering top-tier technology and content for motorsports worldwide,” said Srinivasan KA, co-founder & chief revenue officer at Amagi. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to simplifying programming and streamlining content workflows for CTV, ultimately enabling more efficient operations and faster programming. We are excited to contribute to Krave Media’s vision for MTRSPT1 and the motorsports industry as a whole.”

John Duff, COO of Krave Media added: “Amagi’s expertise in live event execution and extensive distribution capabilities align perfectly with our vision for MTRSPT1. Together, we aim to provide global motorsports fans with unparalleled access to live racing, plus a complete content offering from motorsport docuseries to garage, builder, collector and automotive lifestyle programming.”