Ukraine’s Volia taps Ateme for disaster recovery

Ukrainian cable operator Volia has tapped video technology outfit Ateme to supply disaster recovery for its packaging and CDN platform.

Volia is using the Ateme NEA packaging and CDN solutions to launch a disaster recovery headend.

Ateme said that the partnership would help Volia continue to deliver high-quality news and entertainment programming OTT with a robust connection for Ukrainian customers, even in what it described as “the most challenging circumstances” in war-torn Ukraine.

Ateme said its hardware-agnostic solution would provide the flexibility that Volia requires, since media and entertainment customers in Ukraine cannot readily secure exact hardware or equipment.

The new disaster recovery solution is integrated and has been live since May.

Andrii Val, CTO, Volia, said: “We welcome Ateme as a long-standing partner of Volia Cable and are more than happy to renew our confidence in their service and the quality of the software. We specifically selected Ateme for Disaster Recovery because we needed a reliable and flexible solution that could be adapted to our needs in difficult circumstances. In addition, we didn’t just want a black-box integration but a true partner to work with us and meet our objectives.”

Ilyas Laikov, Sales Director, Eastern Europe at Ateme, said: “As a company, Ateme has proven extensive experience in disaster recovery across the globe, which enables us to rapidly set up robust DR projects for any company in any country. Ateme is proud to stand in partnership with Volia in the most challenging circumstances by providing a robust, strong disaster recovery solution.”