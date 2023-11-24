Orange launches new ‘super app’ for Africa and Middle East

Orange is launching a ‘super app’ for mobile devices aggregating multiple service offerings and targeted at users in Africa and the Middle East.

The app, which Orange says builds on the success of its My Orange and Orange Money applications, used by over 22 million customers daily, will bring together telecoms, financial services, and e-commerce services.

Developed by the Orange teams in Africa the app, dubbed Max it, will be launched in five countries and will then be extended to the 12 other countries where Orange is present in Africa and the Middle East (MEA).

Max It is designed to be a portal for mobile services that simplifies the digital experience and daily activities for users, whether they are Orange customers or not.

The app brings together account functionalities to manage mobile and fixed lines, Orange Money with services for local and international money transfers, payments to Orange billing and merchant partners, bank transfers, credit and savings, and an e-commerce platform offering digital content including online games, music, TV, videos and news, and a digital ticketing service allowing customers to buy tickets for concerts, transport and other things.

Orange Money and other forms of payment can be used for paying for purchases via the super-app. Max it is available in different languages.

Orange expects to have around 45 million active Max it users by 2025.

The first version of Max it is available in five African countries (Cameroon, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Botswana), and will be rolled out in waves, with updates, in the remaining countries. From launch, Max it will offer not only Orange services, but also digital services from local partnerships, as well as services from international partners.

Christel Heydemann, CEO of Orange, said: “Max it perfectly reflects the Orange’s spirit of innovation in Africa and the Middle East. By bringing together all our services and those of numerous partners, this application strengthens our position as a multi-service operator and our desire to offer the best of digital services to all our customers.”

Jérôme Hénique, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) added: “With Max it, the Orange Middle East and Africa teams have done a remarkable job of co-creating with all stakeholders (employees, customers, partners, distributors, etc.), to provide them with a one-stop-shop that is simple, effective, customizable and inclusive. Now, with Max it, everyone can meet their different needs, such as managing their phone plan, finances or shopping. It’s an open, scalable platform that opens up many development opportunities for the continent and strengthens our approach to inclusion.”